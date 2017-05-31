South Africa: Anderson Faces Kyrgios Test in Paris

South Africa's top-ranked tennis player, Kevin Anderson , will on Thursday come up against talented Australian Nick Kyrgios in the second round of the French Open.

The unseeded Anderson made a solid start at the year's second Grand Slam when he beat Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in the first round on Tuesday.

Kyrgios, the 18th seed, made an equally impressive start by beating German journeyman Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

Anderson, the world No 56, will however take confidence into his match against the temperamental Australian, having won their only previous encounter at a hardcourt event in Chengdu, China last year.

Anderson had saved two match points to prevail 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-2.

