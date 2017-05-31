Liberia: Fisheries Bureau Transfer Not Permanent - Maritime Says

The Director of Corporate Communication and Stakeholder's Engagement of the Liberia Maritime Authority, Mulbah Yorgbor, has disclosed that the transfer of the Liberia Fishery Bureau from the Free Port of Monrovia to Maritime is just for an interim period.

According to him, the transfer intends to ensure a vibrant economy in the fishery sector and not to deny Liberians of their jobs as it has been circulated in some quarters around the city and its environs.

He made the statement yesterday in Monrovia during a press briefing held at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, where he noted that Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) will continue to work with the employers of the Bureau of National Fisheries.

"There will be increase of fishes on the local market. There will be more jobs created as the result of this. We don't have any intention to sack anybody. Maritime is responsible for the technical aspect," he added.

Despite the assurance, there are speculations that reducing the inshore exclusion zone would see an almost foreseeable rise of competition from foreign industrial vessels fishing in coastal waters, and could put the livelihoods of the 33,000 people who rely on this industry at risk.

Recently, Plenary of the Senate and Representatives took separate decisions on a communication sent to them by the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association.

A member of the lower house mandated its leadership to take charge of the matter while the upper house mandated its committee on Lands, Mines Energy and Agriculture to conduct committee hearing on the matter.

Recently President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf passed Executive Order 84 allowing industrial vessels greater access to fish in Liberia's coastal waters. Under a new Executive Order, the government plans to halve its Inshore Exclusion Zone (IEZ), currently reserved for artisanal fishermen, reducing it from six nautical miles to three.

This will allow industrial vessels, including trawlers, to fish much closer to the shore. It is estimated that about 65% of Liberia's animal protein comes from the fishing sector; much of it from artisanal fleets.