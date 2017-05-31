Liberia: MFDP Refutes, Clarifies Media Reports

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) categorically refutes the In-Profile Daily Newspaper's Publications of Thursday, May 25, 2017 and Monday, May 29, 2017 with Headlines: "Debt Payment Fraud" and "Finance In Huge Fraud".

Accordingly, the MFDP informs the public that it is aware of a situation of breach of duty by the Former Director of the Debt Management Unit of the MFDP. The said breach of duty (failure to follow established financial procedures) was reported to the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) over four months ago - (January 16, 2017); while the staff involved was forwarded for investigation.

The MOJ concluded its investigation into the reported gross breach of duty by the then head of the Debt Management Unit. The MOJ investigation established that the head of the Debt Management Unit was in gross violation of financial procedures relative to the payment of claims against the government of Liberia.

Consistent with the findings of the Ministry of Justice and in addition to law pursuant, the MFDP hereby informs the public that it has taken administrative actions by terminating the employment services of said Director with the MFDP.

The MFDP assures the public that the Administration will not tolerate and condone or lend support to any fraudulent act of any of its employees as it has a duty to the Liberian people and the Republic of Liberia to protect the people's resources.