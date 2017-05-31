Liberia: Pressure Mounts On Rep. Waylee - Youth Group Demands His Arrest Featured

A youth group under the banner "Liberia Children's Forum" gathered at the Capitol building yesterday seeking the arrest of Representative Morias Waylee for his involvement in an alleged rape case of a thirteen year old Liberian minor.

Reading the petition on behalf of the group the national chairman Satta Sheriff called on the government of Liberia to setup an investigation team through the gender based violence unit and the children's division of the Gender Ministry in order to unearth the truth behind the alleged rape case.

"We have come to demand investigations into the alleged rape case of District #2 Grand Gedeh County Representative Morais Waylee involvement with our precious thirteen year old Liberian minor which led to her giving birth through C-section," she added.

The group action was in response to a May 3, 2017 publication of the Front Page Africa newspaper, illegally accusing Representative Morais T. Waylee of sexually abusing a thirteen year old girl of his district.

But Representative Morais in a press conference held at the Capitol Building on Monday May 29 denied his involvement with a thirteen year old girl and called on the group to provide evidence.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the 53rd National Legislature, Representative Edward Karfiah assured the youthful group of plenary intervention, indicating that the House will not compromise the matter due to the lawmaker's stature, adding "we will allow the law to take its course".

"We too are parents and as such will make sure that Liberian children are protected. I will make sure that this petition be discussed in the plenary of the House of Representatives," he noted.