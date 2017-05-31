31 May 2017

Gambia: Agriculture Minister Impresses With Performance of Project Directors

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

The Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Omar Jallow, has said that he was very impressed with the performance of agricultural directors in implementing government projects that are entrusted by them to the farmers.

He said this during his visit to the agricultural project sites under his purview across the regions.

According to Minister Jallow, during his interactions with the farmers on the tour, he has seen that the project directors have lived up to expectations because the projects that are under their care have been implemented to the latter.

"I am very impressed and we will continue to call on the project directors to see how we can accelerate the development of these projects," he said.

He said time was of the essence and that urgency has to be stressed with regards to contractors and consultants.

He said during his tour he has listened keenly to the farmers and has seen their concerns are genuine, adding that it goes into the heart of food security and poverty eradication.

"We have to learn from our mistakes," he said; adding that if farmers were consulted at the design stage of the project they would take ownership.

He said the objective was to ensure farming becomes a business and as a government they would ensure that a conducive environment is created for investors by giving tax holidays to investors.

He said it was also important to make sure that equipment imported into the country are duty free as that would encourage investors.

