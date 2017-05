Serrekunda United and Samger have been relegated to the second division after finishing second from bottom and bottom in the top flight.

The duo were demoted to the second tier after their goalless draw in their final league fixtures at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Sunday.

Serrekunda United finished second from bottom in the top flight with 20 points from 22 league matches.

Samger finished bottom-place in the top flight with 19 points from 22 games.