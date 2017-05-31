GOMS Menette, the chairperson of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF), yesterday denied that they had come to government's rescue with the purchase of multibillion-dollar bonds recently.

Speaking at the fund's consultative stakeholders' meeting - the fifth consecutive one - in the capital yesterday morning, Menette said: "We did not bail out government - we just bought bonds as an investment."

The chairperson reiterated earlier commitments, which he said underscored these investments that "we also shared with you the establishment of an internal treasury unit in the fund, aimed at directly managing a portion of our assets in-house. I am proud to announce that great progress has been realised and at the end of April 2017, a total of N$10 billion was managed by this unit. Of this amount, in excess of N$8 billion was invested in government bonds."

According to him, at the end of March 2017, the fund's total asset value stood at N$99,5 billion recording an annual return of 5,84% against the benchmark of 4,59%, saying that they geared towards hitting the N$100 billion mark in total asset value.

Housing, he added, remains a key priority area for GIPF and they are serious about helping to provide shelter for their members.

"Furthermore, our commitment to assuming 30% of the deliverables of the Social Progression Pillar, as it relates to land delivery, housing and sanitation under the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) is still well underway tied to our three-pronged strategy of addressing the housing challenge in Namibia, which is addressed through land servicing, construction of units and housing financing."

He added: "Our first approach is through the provision of housing loans managed by the First Capital Real Estate Finance Fund, a trust fund that has been established by GIPF through its unlisted investment portfolio. First Capital is tasked to handle the management and administration of, amongst others, the housing scheme which received an allocation of N$1 billion, an amount which is fully invested."

So far, they have been able to help close to 2 000 members by providing finance to acquire houses and they are able to accommodate around 25-30 members on a monthly basis as they collect repayments from the existing book for new loans, depending on the amount to be financed, he said.

"GIPF is reviewing the progress made through this intervention with a view on how to deal with the matter in the long run."

Coupled with this, the chairman added: "Secondly, the Fund serviced 2 142 plots across the country. These comprised plots for houses, townhouses and flats targeting low to middle income households. Our focus since June 2016 is on affordable housing for which we have made available an additional N$300 million for servicing the land. To date we have serviced 391 stands at a selling price of N$120 000."

During his address, GIPF chief executive officer David Nuyoma said: "As at 31 March 2017 the total membership of GIPF stood at close to 136 000, of which over 100 000 are active members and over 35 000 are active annuitants (receiving a monthly pension). The total benefit paid during the said period is N$3,2 billion."

According to him, during March alone, the fund processed over 600 claims valued at close to N$300 million.

"I trust that these facts give you a slight idea of just how impactful the existence of this fund is and how many people nationwide are affected by its operation.

"As a result there is no room for errors or delays in processing the above benefits or in our interactions with our members as thousands of households stand to be affected," said Nuyoma.'