31 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Govt Committed to Out-of-Court Conflicts Settlement

Luanda — The Angolan government is committed to the promotion and disclosure of the national and international arbitration as an alternative and suitable way to settle out-of-court disputes.

This was said on Tuesday in Luanda by the Angolan minister of Justice and Human Rights, Rui Mangueira, when addressing the 2nd edition of the international Arbitration Conference.

The official recalled that in August 2016, the Republic of Angola ratified the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York, 1958) (the "New York Convention").

On the other hand, the minister added that with approval of the Voluntary Arbitration Law, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights is since 2003 committed to the implementation and development of conditions needed to boost and enforce this legal tool.

He also spoke of the importance of the arbitration enforcement as fundamental mechanism for the settlement of dispute for those companies having investments outside of the country where their branches are settled.

According to the official, this legal tool also aims at turning more expedite the decisions concerning international trade and private investment disputes.

The conference, which ended on Tuesday, results from a partnership between the International Criminal Court (ICC), Portugal International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Center for the Settlement of Out-of Court Disputes of the Angolan Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

