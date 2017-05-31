31 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Wants Diplomacy Focused On Conquering Markets

Luanda — The Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister, Georges Rebelo Chikoti, pointed out Wednesday as a priority the economic diplomacy, aimed at conquering markets and foreign investment to boost the national economy.

The head of diplomacy was speaking at a meeting with the Angolan ambassadors about the "2017 government communication strategy".

The commitment to the diversification of the non-oil economy is a challenge for Angolan diplomats at all levels, the minister said.

He added that the increasing challenges of governance justify a better and permanent coordination amongst the various actors, as well as the capacity and judgment for the prompt defense of the national interest.

The minister said that Angola has a prestigious diplomacy that it has been consolidating over the years, as a result of its constructive engagement, based on dialogue for peace building.

He praised that the Angolan State is committed to peaceful conflict resolution while upholding dialogue and good faith among the various actors in international relations.

The official called for greater attention and better interpretation of regional and international conflicts that, due to their complexity, may affect the international situation.

The Foreign minister defended the cohesion to defend national interests effectively, with diplomats who know the Angolan agenda and the principles that guide the foreign policy.

He believes that it is necessary for the Angolan diplomacy to be able to defend before the world courts that Angola is a sovereign and independent state that makes its foreign policy a universal gift as an instrument to help other peoples.

"We learnt from our own experience and today we have a respected diplomacy that is heard and has a voice in the preservation of world peace and security", the minister said.

