31 May 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Attack On Army Barracks Foiled in Maiduguri

By Michael Olugbode

Maiduguri — An attempt to attack an army barracks in Maiduguri was foiled by vigilant soldiers, the military said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesman of the military counter-insurgency operation, Operation Lafiya Dole, said: "An intruder had attempted to gain access into Giwa Barracks through the defensive position at the back of the barracks but was challenged by vigilant troops on sentry."

"All attempts to halt the intruder failed and as he attempted scaling over the second barbed wire obstacle, he was gunned down by own sentry at the tango. Investigation is ongoing."

In another development yesterday afternoon, Boko Haram insurgents killed five internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Nguru Nguro village of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A source said the victims were residents of Bale Shuwari located five kilometres away from Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri city.

