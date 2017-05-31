Liberia: CDC Left Me for a Non-Partisan - Former Lawmaker Reveals

A former lawmaker of the Congress for Democratic Change, Regina Sokan Teah, has accused the party of selecting a non-partisan ahead of her in the 2011's primaries.

According to her, the CDC candidate in 2011, Pauline Weah Nyanforh, did not get a single vote as the primary, but was announced as winner to contest on the party ticket.

The former District #10 (now #14) representative disclosed that she was not treated fairly and decided to go into the race on the ticket of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

"Partisans from the district decided to not vote for her and told the party, but the party said it was their decision, it couldn't change at the end, and the party lost the seat," she said.

Madam Teah disclosed that she knew as a candidate on the NDC ticket, the result could not be in her favor and then decided to campaign for CDC's Standard Bearer George Weah at her rallies.

However, she is optimistic at the 2017 primary in the district; she will definitely defeat Representative Abraham Varmuyahn Conneh and the other contestants to become the party's candidate in the district.

The former Representative urged the leadership of the party to give the district the chance to decide who they want as their candidate, not hand-picked persons.

Meanwhile, the Representative aspirant told her supporters they should go into the 2017 primary with open mind; and with the level of visible works done in the district, she is sure they can win.

According to her, during her tenure as the people direct representative in the 52nd Legislature she transformed the 1.3 mile road in the slum Doe Community and subsequently connected many roads including Clara Town, Freeport, Doe Community and Abuja community.