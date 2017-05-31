Liberia: Affront to Democracy - Keita Describes Writ Featured

Child rights activist Abraham M. Keita has openly referred to the writ of arrest coming from the Monrovia City Court as an affront to democracy in Liberia.

On the yesterday edition of the Capitol Breakfast Club via mobile phone, the 2015 International Children's Peace Prize award winner said he is prepared to go through the judicial system and is very confident that the right thing will be done.

The 18 years old youth activist expressed his frustration for a lawmaker to use the judicial system in an advocacy case, pointing out that there have been many people who led protests and spoke against the president of Liberia, but she didn't go to court to use the judicial system against those protesters.

Keita who was escorted to the Monrovia City Court by his lawyer Jonathan Massaquoi said he is acting in accordance with Article 17 of the Liberian Constitution and Article 12 of the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child.

"We are going to court to face the lawsuit filed against us by Representative Morais Waylee. Everyone deserves the right to sue and likewise advocates deserve the right to protest in accordance with Article 17 of the Constitution of Liberia and Article 12 of the UN Convention of the Right of a Child," he said.

Last Tuesday, Keita led a group of his supporters to the Capitol Building, holding placards demanding Grand Gedeh District #2 Representative, Morais Waylee, to exonerate himself and face investigation in an alleged rape case against his 13 year-old niece who is said to be pregnant.

According to him, the rumor of him be on the run is laughable. Keita said he can never be on the run, and will never be on the run; because Liberia is his country of birth and he fears nobody or any form of intimidation.

He disclosed that his advocacy for child rights is a fight for Africa first female president, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who when she came to power launched the fight to end violence women and children, especially sexual violence.

"My role in this case is an activist who is calling for the investigation, because rape is a state crime," said Keita, noting he was not the first to say the lawmaker allegedly raped and impregnated his own niece. He said it was FrontPage Africa that broke the story, and he is acting in line with media report.