Kenya: The Rugged Beauty of Shaba Reserve

Shaba National Reserve is a little-visited wilderness and therefore the perfect destination for anyone looking to enjoy a remote safari holiday. Contrasting landscapes, unusual wildlife and the Ewaso Nyiro river characterise this rugged region that is home to the Samburu, Borana and Turkana people.

Located in Isiolo County in north-central Kenya, the 300 km square reserve is mostly open, arid terrain with a few trees, bushland, tall termite mounds and stony crevices and boulders inhabited by rock hyraxes. Doum palms and large fig trees grow close to the Ewaso Nyiro.

On a recent visit, we set off for a game drive at the crack of dawn to make the most of the cool morning hours. Although the density of wildlife is low, there is a wide variety.

In the sun-bleached plains under pale blue skies, we spotted wildebeest, impala, elephants, Beisa oryx, the endangered Grevy's zebra and a cheetah. During the rainy season, the previously dry land is transformed in just days into green fields dotted with tiny flowers.

The long-necked gerenuk antelopes were browsing in bushy areas, and the beautifully patterned reticulated giraffe nibbled at the tops of acacia trees. The lions of Shaba are light-coloured and slender, and the male lions are practically mane-less.

This is thought to be an adaptation to the hot, dry climate. Shaba is also a birders paradise, and the birdsong every morning was like an orchestra in the wild.

Surrounding Shaba in the distance are hills and mountain ranges with interesting local names: Lion Hill looks like the silhouette of a sleeping male lion.

Driving along, the semi-desert areas suddenly give way to an oasis of vegetation, lush grass and pools of water fed by underground springs that flow year-round from the neighbouring mountains.

Joy's Camp, a luxury tented safari camp, situated next to one such spring, is fronted by acres of grass and acacia forest. The perennial water is an attraction for buffaloes, waterbuck, baboons and lions. The little Guenther's dikdik, with its prominent brown nose, grazes under the shady bushes.

At night, a leopard may walk around, calling out in a rasping cough. I wondered if it was descended from Penny, the orphaned leopard that was raised by Joy Adamson when she lived in Shaba.

One morning, our guide took us to a spring where a species of fish that nibble the dead skin off your feet live. We had breakfast under a date palm tree, overlooking the picturesque oasis.

We walked along the stunning gorges of the Ewaso Nyiro River. Accompanied by an armed ranger, because there are elephant and hippos around, we trekked along the sandy banks and climbed up the tall, rocky sides of the gorge. We stopped to examine animal tracks in the sand, and talked in hushed tones when we spotted a crocodile on the other bank.

One evening, we took a night game drive in open-sided safari vehicles. We saw scrub hares, wild cats and some spotted hyena, but not the elusive aardvark. In the trees were the glowing eyes of tree hyraxes, bush babies and owls.

On the last evening, we drove up a small hill for sundowner cocktails and snacks. We watched as the sun slipped over the horizon, casting its fading light on the ruggedly beautiful landscape.