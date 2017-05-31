Gambia: Refrigeration Technicians Train On Hydrocarbons, Co2

Lrr — At least 20 air conditioning and refrigeration technicians drawn from North Bank and the Lower River Regions have recently began a five-day capacity building on issues relating to the elimination of Banned Ozone Depleting Substance (ODS) in The Gambia.

Held at The Gambia Technical Training Institute Annex at Mansakonko, the training is jointly organised by The Gambia Technical Training Institute in collaboration with the National Environment Agency, with funding from GEF/UNIDO.

The training was also designed to build the capacity of participants on hydrocarbons and carbon dioxide related issues.

Addressing the gathering, Fanta Bojang Samateh Manneh, the governor of the Lower River Region, acknowledge the crucial role of conditioning and refrigeration technicians, saying as refrigeration technicians, they have a critical role in the 'compliance and the enforcement chain' to fight against the production and the consumption of ODS that does not only contributes to the depletion of the ozone layer, but also contribute to global warming of the earth.

"Most ODSs are potent greenhouse gases with high global warming potential (GWPs). Therefore, I would like to seize this opportunity to request you to take this training seriously and be part of great champions of fighting ozone depletion and climate change" she said.

Fafading Kinteh, programme officer at the National Environment Agency, in the Lower River Region, said his agency was established by an act of parliament in 1997, and is the apex body with mandate on environments related issues in The Gambia.

"Substance gases like halons, CFCs, R11, R12, R13 and methyl bromide should never be used again due to their harmful effects towards depleting the ozone layer. Too much exposure of the radiation also damages and affects our ecosystem and forest and that the damage of the forest leads to low Carbon Dioxide by tress, thus leading to global warming with negative effects and consequently relating to climate change. Low crop yield, he said leads to hunger and famine as well cause the destruction of aquatic lives, which also leads to low production of fish and fish product thus posing a challenge not only to farmers but also human being in general" he said.

Kinteh maintained that the government of The Gambia has taken giant steps to avoid negative impacts on the environment by ratifying the Vienna Convention for the protection of the ozone layer in 1999 and the Montreal Protocol for the reduce in consumption of ODS in The Gambia.

Wadifa Fatty, the centre manager of GTTI Annex at Mansakonko, called on participants to make best use of the training accorded to them, saying their participation matters but their output and the impact of this training will be measured by their ability to put the knowledge gained into practice and share the knowledge with their colleagues.

He salutes the management of GTTI, NEA and UNIDO for choosing his centre to host the training.