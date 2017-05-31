Lesotho: African Union Election Observation Mission to 3 June 2017 National Assembly Elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho

press release

At the invitation of the Independent Election Commission, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat has deployed an African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to observe the National Assembly Elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho scheduled to take place on 3 June 2017.

The AUEOM is led by His Excellency, Joaquim Chissano, former President of the Republic of Mozambique and comprises 26 observers drawn from members of the Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union, Pan African Parliament (PAP), Election Management Bodies and civil society organisations. The AUEOM which is in Lesotho from 28 May 2017 to 8 June 2017 has joined the AU Election Expert Mission which has been in the country from 13 May 2017.

The objectives of the AUEOM are to make an independent, objective and impartial assessment of the 2017 National Assembly Elections and to offer recommendations for improvement of future elections that will contribute to the consolidation of democratic governance, peace and stability in the country. The AUEOM has a mandate to observe the 3 June 2017 National Assembly Elections in conformity with the relevant provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, which entered into force on 15 February 2012; the AU/OAU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa (AHG/Decl.1 (XXXVIII)), adopted by the Assembly of the African Union in July 2002; the African Union Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions; relevant international instruments governing elections observation; and the Constitution as well as the laws of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

On 5 June 2017, the AUEOM will release its preliminary findings of the electoral process at a press conference in Maseru. A more detailed final report on the process will be produced within three months and shared with the appropriate Lesotho authorities and institutions.

