South Africa: MEC Paul Mashatile On Children's Safety During Child Protection Week

press release

On the 1st of June, many countries all over the world will celebrate the International Day for the Protection of Children. The issues concerning and affecting children worldwide, are put under the spotlight

"As we observe this day in our country, let us pay special attention to the current threat that see so many children go missing daily", said MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Paul Mashatile.

The MEC strongly condemns the alleged syndicates reported to be responsible for the spike in child abductions across the province.

As our country observes International Children's Day, it is imperative that we look after our children. As communities, we have to be vigilant and look after the safety of all the children in our communities. It is said that it takes a village to raise a child and it is also true that that same village should protect its children.

In the recent past and currently, too many children fell victim to criminal elements - be it assault, neglect, sexual abuse, kidnapping and abduction. We have an obligation and a collective responsibility to keep our children safe and protected. Only then, we will make it very difficult or even impossible for criminals to prey on the vulnerable children.

"We can ill-afford to sit back and fold our arms in a time when our children need us now more than ever", said MEC Mashatile.

"If we are to turn the situation around and rid our society of the scourge of child abuse and killings, we have to make this day (International Children's Day) and the Child Protection Week count by uniting as communities and work together with law-enforcement agencies in the continuing fight for the safety of our children at home, schools and on our streets", MEC Mashatile added.

"I also urge mayors and other councilors to engage in awareness and other campaigns that promote child safety and discourage abuse of any kind", Mashatile concluded.

Issued by: Gauteng Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs