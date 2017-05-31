South Africa: Amandawe Murder Suspect Hands Himself Over to Police

press release

A 25-year-old Amandawe man appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 30 May on a charge of murder. He handed himself over to police at the Umzinto SAPS and was detained at the Scottburgh police station for the murder of Mthokozisi Mkhize (27). Police recovered an Okapi knife believed to be the murder weapon. The body of the deceased was removed to the Park Rynie State mortuary where a post mortem investigation would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

It is alleged that Mkhize and the suspect had been drinking and a fight broke out between them on Sunday morning, 28 May at about 04:25 in Shayamoya, Amandawe. Mkhize was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the G.J.Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh, by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The case of murder is being investigated by Scottsburg Detective Service. Preliminary investigations led the detective to Umzinto heights where he recovered a jacket and beanie hidden in bushes. These will be subjected to forensic investigations as it is believed to have been worn by the suspect during the commission of the murder.