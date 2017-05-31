31 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Amandawe Murder Suspect Hands Himself Over to Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A 25-year-old Amandawe man appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 30 May on a charge of murder. He handed himself over to police at the Umzinto SAPS and was detained at the Scottburgh police station for the murder of Mthokozisi Mkhize (27). Police recovered an Okapi knife believed to be the murder weapon. The body of the deceased was removed to the Park Rynie State mortuary where a post mortem investigation would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

It is alleged that Mkhize and the suspect had been drinking and a fight broke out between them on Sunday morning, 28 May at about 04:25 in Shayamoya, Amandawe. Mkhize was stabbed multiple times and was taken to the G.J.Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh, by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

The case of murder is being investigated by Scottsburg Detective Service. Preliminary investigations led the detective to Umzinto heights where he recovered a jacket and beanie hidden in bushes. These will be subjected to forensic investigations as it is believed to have been worn by the suspect during the commission of the murder.

South Africa

Robben Island Boat Operators Face Price Fixing Charges

Five vessel owners, who ferry passengers between Robben Island Museum and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.