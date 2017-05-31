31 May 2017

European Union External Action (Brussels)

Egypt: Statement On the New NGO Law in Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Statement by the Spokesperson on the new NGO law in Egypt

The new NGO law in Egypt is bound to put additional burden on NGOs' activities and restrict the space of debate and discussion in the country.

It risks making civil society's contribution to political, economic and social development more difficult.

Some provisions, such as the ones related to the registration process, the activities NGOs are allowed to perform and the procedure for receiving domestic and foreign funding, are also likely to directly affect European cooperation assistance to Egypt. Indeed, a large part of our cooperation relies on non-governmental organisations as important implementing partners.

A flourishing civil society, able to work in good conditions, is important for democratic and economic development and to help build political stability. We therefore expect the Egyptian government to fully implement and uphold all the guarantees stipulated in the Egyptian Constitution and in international law and standards regarding freedom of expression and association, and the Egyptian authorities to apply the new law in a way that does not intimidate, restrict or criminalize peaceful human rights civil society organizations and their members.

Egypt is an important partner for the EU, and we stay committed to strengthening our bilateral cooperation and pursuing a constructive dialogue in all fields of our cooperation.

Egypt

Confident Stars Jet Off to Cairo

Taifa Stars coach, Salum Mayanga has made slight changes in his squad, dropping defenders Mwinyi Haji and Aggrey Morris… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.