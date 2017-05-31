South Africa: Golela Police Officers Arrested for Corruption

press release

Yesterday, Detectives together with the Special Task Force arrested eight (8) police officers aged between 30 and 43 at the Golela Border Post for corruption related charges.

Officers from the National and Province Counter Crime Intelligence Division as well as Detectives in KwaZulu-Natal launched an intensive investigation into allegations of corruption on the Golela Borderline. An eight (8) month long investigation revealed that the police officers allegedly solicited bribes to facilitate the movement of illegal vehicles and goods across the border into Swaziland. Once enough evidence had been collected, the investigators applied for warrants of arrest which were granted and had to be executed.

Yesterday the team headed to the Golela Borderline where they arrested four police officers who were at the time on duty. Two other officers were of duty and at the police barracks when they were also arrested. The last two police officers were arrested in Pongola. All the arrested suspects will appear at the Pongola Magistrates Court later this morning.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the arrests and the firm manner in which the arrest warrants were executed. "Corruption with the ranks of the SAPS will not be tolerated. We have many thousands of fine upstanding police officers who will never accept criminal police officers in the SAPS. We were recently in the area with the State President where we confronted once again with similar concerns from the community. This is by no means our last such operation and corrupt police officers in the province must know that their days are numbered. We once again repeat our call to our communities to bring corrupt activities to our attention so that we can take action," he said.