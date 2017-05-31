South Africa: Ladysmith Police Appeal for Assistance to Locate Missing Person

Five vessel owners, who ferry passengers between Robben Island Museum and the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, are… Read more »

Ladysmith police station would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding a missing person, Fikile Regina Dlamini (71) of Ladysmith. She was last seen by her family members on 23 of April 2017 at Steadville, J area, Ladysmith. She is about 1.24m in height, slim in built, black medium length hair. She was wearing a brown dress, white takkies, and a red jacket. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Langa on 036 638 3353. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.