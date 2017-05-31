31 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cape Mount Health Team Alarms Ghosts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Browne

The County Health Officer of Grand Cape Mount County, Dr. Jimmi Brewer, has disclosed that ghost names are on the payroll of the County Health Team, that are seriously affecting its operation, saying, "We have lot of ghosts on our payroll, we need to get them out of the system."

Dr. Brewer says the lack of adequate staff poses a serious challenge to the county's health system. He made the disclosure over the weekend in Sinje Town, Grand Cape Mount County in an interview, adding that the county's 33 clinics lack adequate staff.

He also discloses that another serious problem is most of the health workers assigned to the county do not have accommodation. The County Health Officer further reveals that the prevalent health problems in Grand Cape Mount are Malaria, Respiratory Tract Infection and Diarrhea.

Dr. Brewer notes that the county also lacks a functional drug deposit center, adding that the drug deposit centers in Robertsport are empty, despite paying rental for them

Liberia

Ombudsman Will Not Handle Election Matters

The Ad Hoc Committee constituted to work on the proposed Act creating the office of the Ombudsman to oversee the Code of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.