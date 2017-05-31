Liberia: Cape Mount Health Team Alarms Ghosts

The County Health Officer of Grand Cape Mount County, Dr. Jimmi Brewer, has disclosed that ghost names are on the payroll of the County Health Team, that are seriously affecting its operation, saying, "We have lot of ghosts on our payroll, we need to get them out of the system."

Dr. Brewer says the lack of adequate staff poses a serious challenge to the county's health system. He made the disclosure over the weekend in Sinje Town, Grand Cape Mount County in an interview, adding that the county's 33 clinics lack adequate staff.

He also discloses that another serious problem is most of the health workers assigned to the county do not have accommodation. The County Health Officer further reveals that the prevalent health problems in Grand Cape Mount are Malaria, Respiratory Tract Infection and Diarrhea.

Dr. Brewer notes that the county also lacks a functional drug deposit center, adding that the drug deposit centers in Robertsport are empty, despite paying rental for them