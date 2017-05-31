Liberia: Police to Shutdown RIA Highway

The Liberia National Police or LNP says the Monrovia to Roberts International Airport or RIA Highway will be shutdown to heavy vehicles beginning Wednesday at 6am to 6pm on Sunday evening, 4 June as part of traffic measures taken in observance of the ongoing ECOWAS Summit here.

"We have decided to close the Monrovia - Robertsfield Highway officially to all heavy vehicles that will be traveling from Monrovia to Robertsfield to avoid a break down and inconveniences by those heavy duty trucks", Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman told a press conference Tuesday, 30 May at the Ministry of Information on Capitol Hill.

He urged heavy duty truck operators to use the Monrovia - Kakata highway, passing through 15 - Gate to get to Firestone Plantation in Margibi County in order to be able to make their journey to their destinations.

The Police Chief says the road leading to the airport will be shutdown from Marshall Junction beginning 6am on Wednesday to 6pm on Sunday. Col. Coleman adds that the road from Charlesville behind the Airport will also be shutdown, and only extreme security vehicles will be allowed to use the road.

He says the new regulation that is being put in place is intended to guarantee the safety of the citizens, including the high level delegates that are coming here to address the ECOWAS Conference. He says if there an extension beyond the time announced, the LNP will inform the public by means of text message.