Liberia: UNFPA Hands Over Ambulances,

With funding from the Government of Japan, the United Nations Population Fund or UNFPA in collaboration with the Government of Liberia has handed over three brand new ambulances to the County Health Teams of Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Lofa counties, respectively.

UNFPA has also dedicated Maternal Waiting Homes and equipment to the three counties. Performing the dedicatory ceremony over the weekend in Senji Town, Grand Cape Mount County, UNFPA Country Representative Dr. Oluremi Sogunro says, his entity is committed to improving maternal health care in Liberia.

Dr. Sogunro reiterates that no pregnant woman should die giving birth to a child, and calls for continued efforts in fighting maternal mortality here. Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Kaoru Yoshimura, who jointly handed keys for the three ambulances with Dr. Sogunro to the County Health Officers of the three counties respectively, says his government provided over US$80,000 to UNFPA to construct the Maternal Waiting Homes and to secure the ambulances and equipment.

The homes are intended to host pregnant women in labor, pending calls from Doctors.Ambassador Yoshimura notes that the Government and people of Japan are also contributing to Maternal Health care in the country.

Under the program, three specialist Doctors from Uganda are manning the health facilities in the three counties, facilitating safe delivery of pregnant women.Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, the Director of Family Health at the Ministry of Health in Monrovia, Dr. Joseph Kerkula, reveals that as a result of concerted efforts with partners, the country's maternal mortality has fallen from 1074 to 1000, though still one of the worst in the world, adding that the specialist Doctors from Uganda have come to buttress government effort to improving maternal health.

Dr. Kerkula continues that the Government of Liberia has in place a national investment plan to building a Resilient Health System here, and commends the Government of Japan for the support.