31 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Embattled Lawmaker Asks for Two Weeks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton

Grand Gedeh County district#2 Representative Morais Waylee, who is facing rape allegation here, has written the House of Representatives, requesting for two weeks to attend the burial of his late brother.

In his communication to Plenary on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 Rep. Waylee asked his colleagues to excuse him from regular session for the two weeks so that he can attend the burial of his late brother Philip Tarlue Benson, who died on Thursday, May 25, in Paynesville City outside Monrovia.

On May 3, 2017 a local daily linked Representative Waylee to allegedly abusing a 13-year-old girl sexually, said to be his foster-daughter, but the lawmaker reportedly denied.

However, the Speaker of the Liberia Children Forum, Miss Satta F. Sheriff, is calling on the Grand Gedeh lawmaker to recuse himself from legislative business in order to exonerate himself from the allegation.

Presenting the petition statement to the Legislature Speaker Sheriff emphasizes that Rep. Waylee must recuse himself, as he's not above the law. She continues that for too long the rights of Liberian children's have been violated therefore, enough is enough, sating "We say gone are those days when children rights were abused, downplayed or disrespected. We have come to demand justice for our precious 13 years old, who was allegedly raped and impregnated by Representative Waylee. What a shame, when lawmakers should be protecting children and the laws, some have decided to become the lawbreakers."

The Liberian Children Forum is seriously concerned about mass atrocities committed against children here, and is calling on the government and its partners to act now by ensuring speedy justice for all victims and survivors of rape.

Speaker Sheriff says their attention has been drawn to delay in investigation by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to officially invite FrontPage Africa Newspaper, which broke the story, to provide details.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, Col. Gregory Coleman, is calling on the general public to help the police with any information on the alleged rape case to speed up ongoing investigation. The House of Representatives has granted Rep. Morais Waylee two weeks excuse for the burial of his brother.

Liberia

Legal Invisibility Was the Best Thing to Happen to Me

I became an undocumented migrant at age six and it changed my life. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.