Police in Sanniquellie, Nimba County have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of a 48-year - old man whose body has been found in a rubber farm in Duo Gorton, Yarpea Mah District Number 2.

According to our Nimba County correspondent, community members discovered the late Arthur Baymie's lifeless boy in a poll of blood with his face down and several deep wounds that appear to have been inflicted through the use of sharp object on the deceased's neck.

There has been no arrest yet, but the NewDawn's correspondent in Nimba says citizens have threatened to leave the town if there is no proper investigation conducted over death of the late Baymie.

The discovery of the late Baymie's body brings to two the number of men who have allegedly been killed by unknown persons in the County within less than a month.