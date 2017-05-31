31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Magistrate Orders for Drug Suspect to Be Kept in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate A. Sillah Monday ordered for Bakary Jammeh, a drug suspect to be kept in custody until June 6th when he would continue the trial of his case. Mr. Jammeh was paraded by drug prosecutors at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on a charge of prohibited drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is said to have been found in his possession, 7KG and 780G of cannabis sativa on 15th April, 2017, at Mandinaba police check point, some six kilometers from east of Brikama. He has denied responsibility of the charge.

The drug prosecuting officer, NCA2 N.F. Korta applied for adjournment, saying that would enable him to call on his witnesses.

Magistrate Sillah granted the application and adjourned the matter to order for Mr. Jammeh to be remained in lawful custody pending response on his application for bail at the High Court pursuant to Section 132 DCA.

The matter was adjourned to 6th June.

Gambia

We Need More Security

There seems to be an increase in the rate of crime related matters in the country as affirmed in the spat of cases… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.