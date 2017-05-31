Gambia: Magistrate Orders for Drug Suspect to Be Kept in Custody

Magistrate A. Sillah Monday ordered for Bakary Jammeh, a drug suspect to be kept in custody until June 6th when he would continue the trial of his case. Mr. Jammeh was paraded by drug prosecutors at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on a charge of prohibited drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He is said to have been found in his possession, 7KG and 780G of cannabis sativa on 15th April, 2017, at Mandinaba police check point, some six kilometers from east of Brikama. He has denied responsibility of the charge.

The drug prosecuting officer, NCA2 N.F. Korta applied for adjournment, saying that would enable him to call on his witnesses.

Magistrate Sillah granted the application and adjourned the matter to order for Mr. Jammeh to be remained in lawful custody pending response on his application for bail at the High Court pursuant to Section 132 DCA.

The matter was adjourned to 6th June.