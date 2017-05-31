Gambia: Girl, 8, Raped to Death in Wcr

In what could be describe as the worst scenario so far that took place in the New Gambia is, when an 8-year-old girl and a grade-2 student in one of the schools in the West Coast Region (WCR) was raped to death in the early hours of Monday morning at her bedroom in one of the villages in the Kombo North District.

The inhabitants of the area have condemned the act, thus called on the authorities concerned to investigate the matter in order to bring the culprit to justice.

Emotions were high at the deceased's compound as people were on tears when they paid their last respect to the deceased's family.

Our reporter who visited the deceased's compound spoke to some of the family members who disclosed that the culprit entered through the back window of the house were the young girl was lying and forcefully raped her which resulted to her death.

The brother of the deceased name (withheld) described the incident as shocking. He disclosed that the incident happened on Monday morning around the hours of 2 a.m. in the morning while they were sleeping.

He narrated that the person entered the room through the window when they were sleeping and covered the child's mouth with a wrapper and forcefully had canal knowledge of her. He said his mother woke up to take the girl to ease herself but she found someone inside the girl's room. She tried to catch the person but she could not and then she shouted for help.

He added that when they came to the girl's room they found her with bruises on the neck, and some blood stains were found on her clothe. She was rushed to the Banjulinding Health Centre where she was pronounced death.

According to the family members, the body of the deceased was at the mortuary in Banjul.

Another source told the Daily Observer that two rape cases were reported at the Banjulinding police station on that faithfully day (Monday). The source added that one of the victims was hit seriously on one of her eyes as they tried to rape her.

The public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta could not be reached at the time of going to press.