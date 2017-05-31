Gambia: Africa, Turkey At the Threshold of a Lasting Partnership

Africa is undergoing immense change. The positive transformation is fueled by the hard work, resilience and perseverance of Africans young and old who are determined to turn the page of poverty.

A press release from the Turkish embassy authored by the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Africa Day - 2017 stated: We have every reason to believe that Africa's future looks promising. In fact, we can see the positive momentum reflected through reduced geopolitical risks, sustained stability, economic growth, expanding trade, enhanced welfare and better living conditions across the Continent. Challenges to peace and security still exist. But they can certainly be overcome.

As we look to the future, Turkey is determined more than ever to extend its cooperation with Africa to new domains. We are seeking to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that will assist in building a solid foundation for relations that are long lasting and productive. Unlike past colonial powers history is on our side. On the one hand there is the human element. Turkey has deep rooted historical and cultural ties with the Continent dating back to the Ottoman Empire. We are also looking to build on the human element by encouraging people to people contacts. Our national carrier Turkish Airlines recently added Conakry as its 51stdestination on the Continent. As we facilitate transportation to and from the 32 countries of the Continent we are also promoting interaction of Africans with Turkey and also with the world.

Strong political determination for a lasting relationship

I also wish to underscore the resoluteness of our political will to work with Africa. Our determination is reflected through the strong interest of President Erdoan who attaches utmost importance to Africa. He not only visits African nations and receives their leaders in Turkey but also encourages businesses, universities, NGOs, research centers and ordinary citizens to engage in mutually empowering relations. He builds mutual trust, confidence and benefit for all so that all issues are addressed in an open and candid manner.

Over the last decade as first Prime Minister and then as President, President Erdoan has paid more than 30 visits to 23 African countries in total - a record number of visits for a non-African leader. We also hosted numerous Heads of State from African countries in 2016 and the visits of the Heads of State of Ethiopia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Somalia to Turkey in the first half of the current year continued to provide visibility at home and abroad to our African policy.

African solutions to African problems: The motto of our Partnership Policy

This is not just a catchy word to attract attention to a foreign policy tool. It has substance and clear direction. It involves strong determination from our part and also encompasses our understanding of providing a two way interaction process. In fact, the motto of our "Africa Partnership Policy" is "African solutions to African problems". We make every effort to promote African ownership in our engagement with our African partners.

At the forefront of providing humanitarian and development aid to Africa

Turkey is also actively involved in overcoming humanitarian crises in Africa. Our long term engagement in Somalia since 2011 is an excellent example. We think that we simply cannot afford to just wait and see as natural or man-made disasters unfold in front of our eyes, devastating hundreds of thousands of people and putting in danger lives of future generations. Take for instance, the recent droughts affecting East Africa. In early March, the Turkish Red Crescent launched a national donation campaign entitled "Be the Hope of Humanity". As a first step of this campaign, the Turkish Red Crescent and the Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency have already begun to deliver much needed aid to Somalia. Nevertheless, it is essential to find lasting solutions to break the vicious circle of droughts and famine. Therefore, as the Summit Chair of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), we recently spearheaded an initiative to support drought-ridden East African countries with sustainable projects to be implemented by the OIC.