Gambia: Samger, Sere Kunda United Relegated From League One

Samger have returned to League Division Two after their goalless draw with Sere Kunda United over the weekend. The result has relegated the team to Division Two and going along with Sere Kunda United who also finished 20 points just a point adrift of the academy lads.

In League Two, promoted side Banjul United has finally received their trophy when they played S/K East Bi at the Banjul Mini Stadium. The champions had little to play for and it became a simple effort for Sere Kunda East Bi winning 3-1 at full time. Under the Division Two radar, Bakau United, Interior and Blue Star got relegated to the third tier.