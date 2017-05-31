31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Samger, Sere Kunda United Relegated From League One

Tagged:

Related Topics

Samger have returned to League Division Two after their goalless draw with Sere Kunda United over the weekend. The result has relegated the team to Division Two and going along with Sere Kunda United who also finished 20 points just a point adrift of the academy lads.

In League Two, promoted side Banjul United has finally received their trophy when they played S/K East Bi at the Banjul Mini Stadium. The champions had little to play for and it became a simple effort for Sere Kunda East Bi winning 3-1 at full time. Under the Division Two radar, Bakau United, Interior and Blue Star got relegated to the third tier.

Gambia

We Need More Security

There seems to be an increase in the rate of crime related matters in the country as affirmed in the spat of cases… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.