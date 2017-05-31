31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Nigerian Denies D7, 500 Laptop Stealing Allegation

By Awa Gassama

A Nigerian national has denied a charge of stealing a D7, 500 Laptop computer when the allegation was read to him before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court yesterday.

Prosecutors accused Samson Owhojekeri of stealing the machine from Amadou Ndow at Latrikunda Sabiji in October, last year. Mr. Owhojekeri denied the allegation, saying the laptop was stolen from his shop.

Magistrate George granted him bail in the sum of D10, 000 in which his uncle, also a Nigerian nationality tendered his insurance card to the court.

