Gambia: The Cannabis Was Found in a Boat but the Owner Ran Away

Yusupha Njie, a drug suspect who is facing conspiracy and drug possession trial alongside Wally Faye, Monday told the Banjul Magistrates' Court that the suspected cannabis alleged to be found in their possession was actually discovered in a boat but the owner ran away and is still nowhere to be found.

Taking his plea before Magistrate Malafy Jarju, Mr. Njie, 75, denied having any doing with the suspected drug and his co-accused, Mr. Faye also 63, said he knew nothing about the alleged cannabis because he was sick and was only in the boat as a passenger. They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two men are jointly charged with conspiracy to commit an offence on 18th April 2017, at Bintang village. They are also accused of having in their possession, 107kg, 236g and 100mg of cannabis sativa with the intent of trafficking.

Drug prosecutor, M. Demba said despite the accused person's not guilty plea, he would apply for the court to deny them bail and also applied for them to be kept in custody pending their appearance for bail at the High Court.