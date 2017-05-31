Gambia: Bajo - Whatever I Do Is for the Interest of Gambian Football

The President of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), Lamin Kaba Bajo has categorically makes it very clear that whatever he does in his capacity as GFF president is in the interest of Gambian football and nothing else.

In an interview with Observer Sports on Tuesday morning he said that work at the football house was going on normal according to their plans and programmes even though they may not be able to implement them all as envisage.

The successful completion of the GFF leagues, according to the GFF, is something that his executive and football stakeholders are proud of the improvement. He said, the leagues, especially the 1st Division League has been very competitive this year, while congratulating league champions GAF for deservedly winning the title. "Our main problem was honouring the fixture, but the main contributing factor is the availability of the grounds, which do not belong to the GFF.

The GFF league is currently financed by the GFF as it is without a sponsor, which would have helped increase the cash prize for the leagues' winners. "The prize money may increase if there is sponsor or even without a sponsor."

Bajo reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting all teams, citing that at the start of the league, GFF gave a token to each of all the teams as preparatory cost to the start of the league in addition to waiving the registration fees for the clubs. "Our main preoccupation is to see how to support the clubs because we know what they go through."

Bajo, who was recently appointed into the CAF Reform Committee, said preparations are on course for the senior national team and the CHAN Team qualifying campaign and as well a friendly match for The Gambia National Female Team against Cape Verde in August. "We are talking to the Ministry of Sports, in terms of the financial aspect when it comes to air tickets and allowances. As usual, we are partners and we are working together."

Allegations

Regarding the smear campaign against him and his executive by certain individuals, Bajo seems not to be bothered as he has much more important issues to focus on. "This is a fact of life and if you want to lead people, you have to be ready for dissenting views; you have to be ready for challenges and criticism. The most important thing is that, I am not afraid of criticism because it helps me do better, but the sad thing about it is that, it is too personal, which I don't think is necessary. We are here to do a job and we should be criticizing constructively."

Registration of Female Teams

The Gambia Female Football Team has been out of action in international competition since the 2012 U-17 Female World Cup in Azerbaijan. Bajo said, the GFF has registered both the U-17 and The Gambia Senior Female Team for the upcoming qualifiers.

KM-FA Saga

On the current KM-FA saga, he said, the GFF is doing its finding to amicably to resolve the matter. The KM-FA headed by Bakary Paco Dampha is being alleged by some stakeholders of holding their elective congress against the dictates of its constitution. "It is not in our interest to have any instability in any of the zones or regions. We want peace so that we can progress because there is even delay in the start of the KM Regional League. We don't appreciate it," Bajo told Observer Sports.

Bajo finally calls on all Gambians to come together and help in the development of Gambian football. "We want to see the country make it to the next AFCON and this can only happen if we put our hearts and minds together."