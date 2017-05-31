31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Lawyer Edu Gomez's Civil Suit Settled

By Meita Touray

The D31, 500 civil suit filed against Senior Lawyer Edward Gomez has been settled out of court, a judicial source has revealed. The lawyer was dragged to court by his client, Fafa Ceesay, who claimed that the one-time Justice minister of Gambia's former President Yahya Jammeh's government owed him D31, 500 as money paid to Mr. Gomez to represent him in court in a land dispute case, which he said Gomez failed to do.

Earlier this month, the case was mentioned before Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court in which the lawyer admitted receiving the said sum from Mr. Ceesay, but said he has also effect some services for him.

This prompted the trial magistrate to record a denial of claim in the lawyer's case, allowing Mr. Ceesay to open his case. But following Mr. Ceesay's completion of evidence-in-chief and with the information received by the court, the matter is now settled out of court and the lawyer has entered into an agreement with Mr. Ceesay in settling the case.

The case was set for continuation of hearing yesterday but could not proceed in an open court. As per the information received, the Lawyer has paid the money upon an agreement with Mr. Ceesay, ending the legal battle short.

Lawyer Gomez has been the legal representative in many high profile cases including the election petition case filed by Gambia's former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction - APRC -following the last December 1 Presidential election deadlock.

