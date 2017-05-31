Gambia: CLR Capacity Building On Protection of Fundamental Rights, Freedom Held

In the framework of the European Union/ UNESCO media capacity building project in The Gambia, the staff of City Limits Radio recently completed its three-week intense training on basics protection of fundamental rights and freedom as per the Constitution of The Gambia.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Baboucarr Cham, the managing director of City Limits Radio, described the three-week training for radio presenters and reporters as important, saying presenters and journalists are missionaries to the general public and that they could only reach out to their audience by finding optimal ways and means of sharing what they have learnt from the training.

The media capacity building project, he went on, was an important part of democracy and called on Gambian journalists to read the constitution and help the people to know that democracy is not to insult people or otherwise.

"Democracy is the most noble system that human can embark on and it's only for this noble spirits the lacking of understanding about democracy is the reason why we chose the topic to know the constitution and educate the general public" he explained.

For his part, Alhaji Serign Faye, the chairman National Council for Civil Education, outlined that the mandates of the NCCE is to encourage people to defend the constitution, it's is of significance for people to know the constitution in order to know what they going to defend.

According to him, it is high time Gambians know their rights and responsibilities to contribute immensely to national development.

He thanked the EU/UNESCO for their initiative in building the capacities of Gambian journalists to enhance their skills and experiences and knowledge in journalism.

Faye, a veteran journalist, equally urged the participants to share what they have learnt with their colleagues in a bid to raise more awareness about the constitutional matters while encouraging good governance.

Ola Johnson, a peace advocate highlighted on the significant role of the media in relation to peace building.

To this end, he urged journalists to be free, fair and to base everything they do on professionalism.

She further urged investigating journalists to adhere to the principle of balance reporting based on factual information to be more professional.

Ida Faye, a presenter at the radio and a participant of the training, expressed delight to be part of the training.

She thanked EU/ UNESCO for coming up with such package for the media personals. "I have learned a lot as the training helps me to know my constitution and understand it more".