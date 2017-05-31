Gambia: O.J. Says He Forgives Ex-President Jammeh

The Agriculture minister Omar A. Jallow, alias O.J. during a meeting with livestock dealers at the governor's office in the West Coast Region has told the gathering that he has decided to forgive Yahya Jammeh because God ask us to forgive each other.

According to him, all of them have relatives that supported Yahya Jammeh and if they want to follow what happened, the country would be ruined. "If we are to forgive, we have to forgive all, and if we are to punish everybody should be punished," he said.

O.J. made this remarks during his meeting with livestock dealers as part of his visit to units under his purview.

"The political impasse that happened in The Gambia resulted in wars in other countries, but today we are all in peace because we used our minds and calmness to maintain peace. Those who didn't respect this rule are in conflict elsewhere around the world," he said.

As the case in Ghana, he said,Jerry John Rawlings, the former president of Gambia killed 3 former presidents, executed 23 ministers, killed 3 judges, and 370 tortured to death. "Later they felt that if they follow each other, the country will be ruined, then they decide to set up Commission of Inquiry to investigate and compensate victims.

"We can have the peace we want if everyone is happy and to be happy, stomach will be full.

For this reason, he said, they are setting up commission to investigate crimes and compensate victims of Yahya Jammeh's rule.

Democracy

The Agriculture minister further spoke on democracy, noting that there is democracy but it comes with a law. He said doing what you want against the law is dictatorship, thus what democracy says is when you have problem you seek remedy before the law.