Gambia: Eastern Foni Federation Stages Inter-School Quiz Competition

Eastern Foni Federation, an affiliate of ChildFund Federation recently convened an inter-school's quiz competition in Bullengharr Lower Basic School in Foni Bondali.

The move, was not only meant to encourage and motivate students in their academic pursuit, but is also designed to expose students to a variety of issues including public speaking.

Eight Lower Basic Schools competed for academic performance and they include, Bullengharr, Kalagi, Bambara, Mayork, Wassadu, Bondali, Sintet and Kampassa Lower Basic Schools respectively.

The competition was based on the four main core subjects namely, Mathematics, Science and, Social & Environmental Studies.

Four participants were drawn from each school for the quiz competition and during the first round of the competition, questions from the above mentioned subjects were drawn for the competitors.

Kampassa LBS, Mayork LBS, Bondali LBS and Bambara LBS emerged victorious in the first round of the competition.

In the second round, Bambara LBS came out first, followed by Mayork LBS in the second spot, which gave them automatic qualification to the final round.

In what was a keenly contested final round, both schools fought hard to emerge the winner.

But as results trickled in, Mayork LBS eventually defeated Bambara LBS to become champions of the Eastern Foni Federation inter-schools quiz competition for the year 2017.

Each participants received five exercise books and their fans, were each given two exercise books for all the schools.

The champion winner, Mayork LBS went home with two rows of vancard, world clock, six packets of chalk and one tin of vegetable seeds.

Bambara LBS, who emerged the second, went home with one row of vancard, five packets of chalk, world clock and a tin of vegetable seeds.

The third winner, Kampassa LBS, who settled third spot secured one row of vancard, a world clock, three boxes of chalk and a tin of vegetable seeds.

However, the best performing student went to one Amat Jallow of Mayork LBS, who also received two-carton of exercise books, a calculator, set box, dictionary and a cash price of D750, while the second best performing student went to Mariama Jawo of Kampassa LBS. She received two carton of exercise books, a calculator, a dictionary, and a cash price of D650.

Sohna Jatta of Bambara LBS, emerged the third best performing student and also received two cartons of exercise books, a dictionary, a calculator and a cash price of D550.