Gambia Defender Joins Team Owned By United's Class of 92

Scorpions left-back Ibou Omar Touray has signed for Salford City FC, a club co-owned by a group of Manchester United Class of 92 stars.

The Liverpool-born defender left Nantwich Town where he won the Young Player of the Season award, last week, to join Salford who have an agreement pact of reaching the English second tier in a 15-year period, on a two-year contract.

"It's a club on the way up and hopefully I can be a part of the journey. I would love to win the league with the team and help it get promoted," the 22-year-old told the club's official YouTube channel after his unveiling.

Ibou, who left Premier League club Everton at the age of 19, joined Chester FC in the National League [fifth-tier] before moving to Welsh Premier League club Rhyl in 2015.

Returning to English football for the 2016/2017 season, he signed for Nantwich Town where he was ever-present this season and in his break-through season.

The sixth-tier club missed out on promotion after losing to Halifax Town in the promotion play-offs.

Salford, co-owned by Manchester United legends Phil Neville, Gary Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, has taken a huge stride with the announcement they will be going full time from next season with the non-league side progressing significantly since being taken over by the Class of 92.

Giggs, Scholes, Butt and the Neville brothers purchased the club ahead of the 2014/15 season with back-to-back promotions following.

They are on course to make it three on the spin as they sit second in the National League North. Another promotion would take them into the National League, one division away from League Two.

Salford's rise has been documented in the BBC's Class of 92: Out of Their League, which has been hugely popular in its two series.

A third series has been mooted with Salford now just two steps away from the Football League.