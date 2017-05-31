31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Man Found Dead, Culprit Not Found

By Olimatou Coker

A man was on Monday between the hours of 21hrs and 22hrs found dead around Allunhareh in Basse.

According to our reporter, the man was found lying on the road side sustaining serious injuries all over his body. However, the culprit (s) was unknown.

The deceased was not recognised by the passers-by. Speaking to some onlookers in order to identify the victim, our reporter said that they couldn't recognise him as a consequence of his disfigured face, as he was bleeding from his face to other parts of his body.

Although he was found lying on the road but it was hard to say if he was hit by a car or assaulted by someone, our reporter said.

