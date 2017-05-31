Gambia: YPM Commemorates ICDB

Young People in the Media (YPM) in collaboration with stakeholders in child protection recently commemorated the International Children's Day of Broadcasting (ICDB) at a ceremony held at the Unique FM in Fajara.

International Children's Day of Broadcasting (ICDB), is the day when children take to the airwaves to highlight some of the challenges affecting them, as it entirely for and about children. The initiative is a joint venture spearheaded by UNICEF and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. In commemorating the day, thousands of young broadcasters in more than hundred countries take part in the day, celebrating it in ways that are as unique and special as children themselves.

It's against this backdrop that Young People in the Media, The Gambia in partnership with unique FM radio station and other community radios, staged an inter- generational dialogue forum to showcase the talents of young people.

The event held on the theme, "Empowering Children in a digital world through effective communication", attracted parents, stakeholders, civil society, media personality and young people among others.

Speaking at the forum, Abdou Jatta, the coordinator of YPM, expressed delight to be part of the day. He said the day was recognised in 1992 by UNICEF to encourage and create broader visibility on child related issues from children perspective as well as to take to the media, which is one significant avenue for public publications.

The ICDB, he went on, for many years has been one of UNICEF's most successful events for children worldwide.

According to him, the day doesn't only allow children the opportunity to raise their voices on issues that affect them to most, but it also provides them a perfect platform to work closely with the media practitioners to develop, produce on air interesting programmes on children issues.

Lamin Manga, chairperson of board YMP, described the theme of this year's event as apt, as it tells us that "we have a significant role to ensure that children have in a brighter future in each country".

The day, he went on, also reminds us that despite being young children, they should be placed in the fore front at the development agendas and through that way they can inculcate good ideas for a better future.

Mamadi Ceesay, a representative from the National Assembly, urged young people to make books their best friends. Through this, he went on, they would be able to improve themselves for a brighter future.