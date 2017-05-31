31 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: GAF Crowned Gambia's 1st DIV. League Champions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia Armed Forces Football (GAF) Football Club was on Monday crowned champions of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) National Premiere League after playing a 1-1 draw with the Brikama United at the Brikama Box-Bar Mini-stadium.

The Khaki Boys were confirmed champions with few games to the final league and the game against Brikama was just a formality for official decoration.

Brikama United opened the score-line through Sainey Bojang after converting a penalty in the 38th minute, while the champions' substitute Rasidou Bah equalized for GAF with a powerful shoot outside the 18-yeard box in the 79th minute.

The champions Gambia Armed Forces under the guidance of Coach Ebou Jarra, played 22 games, won 13 matches, drew 7, lost 2, scored 28 goals and conceded 12 goals this season.

Gambia

We Need More Security

There seems to be an increase in the rate of crime related matters in the country as affirmed in the spat of cases… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.