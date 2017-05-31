Gambia: GAF Crowned Gambia's 1st DIV. League Champions

The Gambia Armed Forces Football (GAF) Football Club was on Monday crowned champions of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) National Premiere League after playing a 1-1 draw with the Brikama United at the Brikama Box-Bar Mini-stadium.

The Khaki Boys were confirmed champions with few games to the final league and the game against Brikama was just a formality for official decoration.

Brikama United opened the score-line through Sainey Bojang after converting a penalty in the 38th minute, while the champions' substitute Rasidou Bah equalized for GAF with a powerful shoot outside the 18-yeard box in the 79th minute.

The champions Gambia Armed Forces under the guidance of Coach Ebou Jarra, played 22 games, won 13 matches, drew 7, lost 2, scored 28 goals and conceded 12 goals this season.