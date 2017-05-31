Gambia: Defence Files to Dismiss Kawsu Jaiteh's Alleged Theft Case for Lack of Jurisdiction

Lawyer I. Richard, one of the defence attorneys of Kawsu Jaiteh who is facing allegation charges of theft and cheating, Monday filed a motion for the Banjul Magistrates' Court to dismiss the charges against his client for lack of jurisdiction.

When the case was called for continuation of defence before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh Njie, Counsel Richard said they have a motion to move and urged the court to dismiss the suit on the grounds that it has no jurisdiction to hear it because all the incidents and matters relating to the charges, including the witnesses and documents occurred in Angola.

Mr. Jaiteh is accused of stealing three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) as money given to him by Boubacarr Jallow on 9th April, 2013 in Luanda, Angola to transfer it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

By mean of fraudulent trick, Mr. Jaiteh is also accused of obtaining three hundred and eighty three thousand, four hundred US Dollar ($383, 400) under the pretext that he will pay it to Abdoulie Sawaneh in China and ran with the money to The Gambia.

The case is adjourned to 7th June, for state to respond to the motion.