Gambia: We Need More Security

editorial

There seems to be an increase in the rate of crime related matters in the country as affirmed in the spat of cases reported either to the police or in media. This include social media and other platforms for communication.

Allegations of certain people tempting to take the law into their own hands in certain parts of the country, especially through robbery, theft and other unacceptable indecent behaviours were reported and continue to be lodged by those affected and concerned.

We are yet to fully recover from shocks of the unfortunate Farato Village riot, characterized by damages and destruction of properties. The incident was followed by arrest, detention and charged of suspects in the court.

Reports of a certain youngster accidentally shot to death, an adopted daughter with a gun. Allegations of unidentified gunman shooting another one in the head in Tujereng, coupled with allegations of a certain man raped an underage girl to death among others. All these are issues of security concern to the people of the country and beyond.

Importance of security is paramount and cannot be understated towards achieving sustainable development of any given country, including the Gambia. This ugly trend has to be stopped and pave the way for development of the country and her people known for their courage, hard work and industrious spirit, as opposed to criminal ventures, that has the potentials of derailing our collective efforts as a nation and people.

Since assuming office under the new administration, the Ministry of Interior, through its line institutions and agencies on various occasions, gave and continue to give strong assurance for maintenance of peace and security in the country at all times.

This confirmed the reactions and counter reactions from the said ministry, The Gambia Police Force, The Gambia National Army among others, on such security related threats or concerns and their promise to enforce laws of the land to the latter without reservation.

However, with current state of affairs on what seems to be endless commission of criminal related offences as outlined earlier, the authorities and stakeholders need to be more security diligence, with the objectives of curbing it for the interest and welfare of all.

We cannot afford a section of the society to hold the nation at ransom, in the name of satisfying their greed and unacceptable immoral conducts at the expense of hardworking, honest, courage and industrious people. A line has to be drawn between democracy, rule of law and respect for human rights. No democracy encourages criminal minds or banditry, hence the need for those found wanting be dealt with in accordance with legal provisions punishing such offences.