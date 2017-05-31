Liberia: Kimber Petitioned for District Seat

More than 300 registered voters recently petitioned Mr. John Dio Kimber, III to run for district #1 seat in Mayland County during the pending elections. The district is currently represented by James N. Biney.

Mr. Kimber will run as an independent candidate for electoral district #1, which comprises Harper and surrounding areas.

Discussing his interest in politics in Harper recently Mr. Kimber said "I love politics, especially local politics and I want to pay my quota to the development of my people, my county and my beloved country. My objectives when elected will be to focus on the empowerment of the people of electoral district # 1 through education and agriculture".

He said the youth of the district deserve quality education adding, "If we must provide quality education for our young generation then I think there is a need talk about training and equipping our teachers to meet the challenge. We can do this by assisting them with scholarships opportunities for further studies and professional development programs to upgrading their knowledge so as to have more qualified teachers in our grade schools and colleges.

He indicated that 2017 is a critical year especially for the young people of Liberia, who are going to be the main decision makers during the elections in October this year.

Responding to questions Mr. Kimber said: "I plan to work with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), UNHCR and FINN Church Aid and all the local NGOs to continue their good work in the refugee camps in Harper District. I commend them for their past involvement in the country and I urged them to continue. The people in our refugee camps are our brothers and sisters from neighboring countries. I am a former refugee. I got an education because someone came to my aid. I want to do the same here in Maryland. And, when I am the representative of District #1, I will make sure we help our brothers and sisters in the camps."

Concluding Mr. Kimber said: "I therefore present myself for the post of Representative of Harper district #1, Maryland County, Liberia and hope that I am given the chance to serve and to share my knowledge and experiences for the benefit of my people, Maryland County and our beloved country, the Republic of Liberia."

Mr. Kimber, who hails from Rock Town, Harper District, Maryland County, received his BA and MA degrees from the "Université Felix H. Boigny" of Cocody, Abidjan, Côte d' Ivoire, where he and his parents sought refuge during the civil war.