31 May 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Don't Compromise Code of Conduct

The National Chairman of the Community Watch Forum of Liberia (CWFL) Isaac Nyenati Kaffey has called on the Liberian Government not to compromise the Code of Conduct.

It can be recalled that Bong County Superintendent Selena Polson-Mappy filed a petition to the Supreme Court on the legality of the Code of Conduct submitted by the Executive Branch of Government in 2009. Mappy argued that the Code of Conduct was unconstitutional.

Superintendent Mappy was expected to contest one of the representative seats in her county during the October elections.

The Code Conduct was enacted to protect the resources of the country from abuse by public officials and to create a level playing political field for all contesting candidates.

According to Kaffey, compromising the code of conduct could create confrontation among the citizenry because it would set a bad precedent for presidential appointees who want to contest in future elections.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency (LINA) at his office in Monrovia at the weekend, the CWFL National Chairman said in order to have free, fair and transparent elections in October, government should implement all provisions of the of code conduct.

Kaffey has, meanwhile, appealed to Liberians to refrain from all vices that have the propensity to create conflict in the country, noting that failure of the government to enforce the code of conduct could undermine the electoral process.

The CWFL boss pointed out that as the country prepares for the upcoming Representative and Presidential elections his organization is adequately prepared to work with all security agencies to combat criminal activities in the society.

Liberia

