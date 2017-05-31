Liberia: Flights Suspended

Ahead of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ordinary Summit, the Liberia National Police (LNP) has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Liberia on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Several heads of state are expected here on Sunday, June 4, 2017 for the ECOWAS ordinary summit, the first in the history of Liberia.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information regularly press briefing in Monrovia, the Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman said the suspension of flights is among the many traffic regulations put in place by the LNP to ensure the security of VIPs, who will be using the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.

The IG pointed out that since 1979 when Liberia hosted the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit, the country has not hosted any international and reputable summit; as such, it is important for the police to ensure maximum protection of the visiting presidents and other guests.

Col. Coleman said the LNP has the responsibility to ensure that Liberia maintains its reputation built over the past years.

He also revealed that as of Wednesday, May 31, 2017, the LNP will ensure that the Monrovia-RIA Highway is closed to heavy duty vehicles weighing 10 tons and above till Sunday evening.

The police boss said trucks will have to use Monrovia-Kakata-15 Gate road to get to Grand Bassa and other parts of the country.

Col. Coleman also explained that on Sunday, Marshall via RIA highway will be closed to the general public.

"We are working with all cell phone companies in the country, and they will send out text messages informing citizens about the closure and reopening of roads that will be affected," he assured.

He named Charlesville in Margibi County as one of the communities that will not be accessible on Sunday because the community is directly behind the airport.