Liberia: The Police's Warning Is Unwarranted and Troubling

editorial

Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations Abraham Kromah has issued a stern warning against politicians, political parties and motorcyclists in which he indicated that the main streets of Monrovia will be a 'no go zone' for motorcyclists during the pending political campaign. He warned that no political parties and politicians should use motorbikes during the campaign period.

Making The Statement over the weekend at the headquarters of the National Elections Commission in Sinkor, Col. Kromah stressed that the public safety regulations regarding motorcyclists have not been suspended therefore, politicians and political parties interested in using motorbike riders for campaign purposes should desist because according to him, motorbikes are prohibited from the main streets of Monrovia.

Kromah Claimed That the enforcement of the public safety regulations is intended to avoid what he called confrontation with motorcyclists. "We will not hesitate to park any motorcycle caught in violation of the public safety rules and regulations" the Deputy Police Chief emphasized at a one-day multi-stakeholders dialogue when he spoke on the topic "Strengthening and understanding the rules of engagement for the peaceful conduct of the 2017 Elections: The role of Liberian youths and the Liberia National Police.

We See The latest warning by Deputy Director Kromah as unjustified and an attempt to create chaos during the campaign period. What is more prudent for the Liberia National Police (LNP) to do is to be more creative by taking the old regulations, which are part of the Vehicle and Traffic Law of Liberia and modify them to suit our present day situation. It is a good thing for the Police to put in place workable policies but not policies that would undermine peace and security of the state. The current Vehicle and Traffic Law does not prevent motorcycles from using our main streets because at the time the law was promulgated there were no motorcycles, therefore there should be some amendments in the law or an Executive Order be issued by the President of the Republic before such regulation is enforced during campaign time or anytime for that matter.

Col. Kromah Has also indicated that the current LNP is not one of 1985, 1997, 2005 and 2011 but instead a 2011 police that is accountable by a civilian review board. Our concern then would be why is he pushing for nonexistent regulations against our people? We think the best way to avoid confrontation with motorcyclists and political parties is to create a formal system where parties will provide information on their political activities including time, venue and nature of political activities so that the police can get prepared to guide the process and/or advice on what to do instead of warning them. The warning is troubling.

We Know The police are peace officers and professional individuals who exhibit a high degree of tolerance and not people of arrogance as sounded by Col. Kromah. It is our plea that the police go back to the drawing board and formulate a workable strategy for a peaceful campaign and not to keep threatening political actors with unwarranted statements. Under the Unity Party-led Government, we have macadamized road system. We now need road signs, speed limits parking signs, road shoulders, parking lots, overhead bridges, among others and not threats.