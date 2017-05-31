Liberia: Rape Allegation Hunts Lawmaker

The rape allegation against Grand Gedeh County Representative, Morais T. Waylee continues to grow, with calls from children organizations in Liberia for his prosecution.

Last week, it was reported that Representative Waylee allegedly raped his 13-year niece and impregnated her in the county.

The Representative has since denied the allegation; describing it as the work his political opponents who want to tarnish his reputation, because nobody has come up complaint against him.

He is challenging those accusing him of rape to provide proof.

Presenting a statement Tuesday to the House of Representatives, another Children group under the banner, " Liberian Children Forum" called on the Leadership to ensure that Representative Waylee rescues himself and face investigation because he's not above the law.

"We have come to demand justice for our precious 13 year old who was allegedly raped and impregnated by Representative Morais Waylee.

What a shame, when lawmakers should be protecting children and the laws some has decided to become lawbreakers. We say no to rape," the children's statement said.

Presenting the statement to the Leadership of the House, the group's National Speaker, Satta F. Sheriff said they can no longer keep quiet when cases of sexual gender-based violence, exploitation and abuses against children are increasing.

Satta said in support of their call for investigation and subsequent arrest of Representative Waylee, they are suggesting setting up of an independent investigative team by the Ministry of Gender and the Liberia National Police.

She also wants the FrontPage Africa Newspaper that lifted the story to be invited by the police to provide details, contacts and information on the survivor.

According to her, why these investigations are ongoing, it was important that the Representative be arrested because it is a non-billable crime.

Receiving the statement on behalf of the House of Representatives, Bong County Representative Edward Karfiah promised to brief the leadership of the House on the matter for action that is required.

Representative Karfiah however told the children's group that the Grand Gedeh Representative remains innocent under the Liberian law until proven guilty by facts.

He said they the House of Representatives does not, and will not support any act that violates the right people, but urged the children to engage the issue with facts.

Representative Karfiah said the House of Representatives will do nothing to hide any of its members who found guilty of violating laws of the state.