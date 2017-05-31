Ghana: Chinese Govt to Build Capacity of Railways Ministry

China will offer scholarships and training programmes to 20 technical staff of the Ministry of Railways Development, Ms Sun Boahong, the Chinese Ambassador has announced.

The move, Ms Sun said, formed part of the Chinese government's annual training programmes aimed at building the capacities of Ghanaian workers to make them more productive at their work places.

She was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Railways Development, Mr Joe Ghartey.

The Ambassador expressed confidence in Ghana's railways development sector and said it would attract more investors and develop export and import.

"This would also lead to an improved balance of payment and create job opportunities for the youth," she added.

While applauding President Akufo-Addo for creating the Ministry, Ms Sun congratulated the Minister and called on him to work harder to propel the vision of the Ministry.

She observed that the development of railway infrastructure was critical to accelerating the economic growth of the country as it paved ways for investment and pledged the support of her government towards making the Ministry viable in the country.

This, she said, also formed part of the commitment of the Chinese government to tighten its ties with Ghana to promote the bilateral co-operation between the two countries.

On his part, the Railways Development Minister hailed the support and assured that the Ministry would stay open to all investors from all divide and also provide equal platform to all foreign investors.

Mr Ghartey reiterated government's commitment to partner the private sector to achieve economic transformation.

"The once productive sector, on which some economies such as Tema, Nsawam, SekondiTakoradi, and Tarkwa were built, has since the late 90's lost its glory, becoming almost non-existent.

"The sector is confronted with huge challenges which include broken and dysfunctional locomotives, railway lines taken over by squatters, with its lands also taken over by encroaches," the Minister noted.

He announced that the Ministry was working on projects, which when completed, would create a Volta Rail City to father the Team-Akosombo project and create economic activities at the various Rail terminals among others.

"A lot of foreign investors including China have expressed Interest in developing, constructing and financing railway the projects," Mr Ghartey said, and assured that the sector would work harder to ensure transparency in the selection and award of project contracts. GNA