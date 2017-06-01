Uganda: Kawempe, UCU Into FWEL Finals

Kampala — Hasifa Nassuna scored twice after the break as Kawempe Muslim beat Olila High School 2-0 in the Fufa Women Elite League semifinal playoffs in Lugogo yesterday.

Olila dominated the first half but failed to find the cutting urge with midfielder Riticia Nabbosa missing two chances in the 23rd and 30th minute.

Norah Alupo also had a chance created by Fazirah Ikwaput cleared off the line by Kawempe defender Mariam Nakabugo in the 36th minute. Kawempe could clearly do with a break then.

"It was an excellent second half performance," coach Ayub Khalifan said.

"We had not watched them play this season so we had to study them in the first half. After that we knew we had to cut out Riticia and Fazirah and we did exactly that."

The two-time FWEL champions indeed returned recharged and their intent was clear when Sharon Naddunga won the freekick that Nassuna buried in the 49th minute.

Kawempe wasted chance after chance till Nassuna forced an error from Olila's right back Gillian Akandida in additional time before curling the ball past keeper Vanessa Kalungi for the second here and 26th goal of the season altogether. The celebration, where she pretended to gun down her teammates was equally brilliant.

Earlier, a physical Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals side rode on a flawless first half performance to beat Uganda Martyrs High School (UHMS), Lubaga 2-1.

Moreen Kinavudoli scored her 15th goal of the season in the 22nd minute while UMHS' Bonita Assimwe scored an own goal four minutes later as the first half ended 2-0.

Resty Nanzi made it 2-1 but her effort proved to be only a consolation for these league newcomers as UCU progressed for their first final in three playoff attempts. Esther Naluyimba, who won two titles with Kawempe, is the most experienced UMHS player.

"We overcame a mental block today and I want the girls to start believing this is their year," coach Tony Membe, whose team camped in Njeru to prepare for this assignment on an astroturf pitch, said.

FWEL PLAYOFF RESULTS

UCU 2-1 UMHS

Kawempe 2-0 Olila

Sunday Fixtures

Final: Kawempe v UCU

3rd Place Playoff: Olila v UMHS