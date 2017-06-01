The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday assured Nigerians that there was nothing to worry about President Muhamadu Buhari's health.

Mr. Mohammed, while addressing journalists after the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, said Mr. Buhari "is in very very competent hands and there is no cause for alarm."

The president has been in London for three weeks where he is receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Several Nigerians have expressed worry about his health and his ability to continue to run the government despite his failing health. His critics like Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State have also called for his resignation.

The government has, however, repeatedly said the president was recovering well and would soon return to continue his work currently being handled by his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.